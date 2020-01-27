Date Night Hairstyles Inspired From Bollywood Divas That You Can Easily Try

Date night approaching and you’re running out of hairstyles ideas as to how can you make a lasting impression on your date? Then you must read further. As soon as one hears the words "date night", you are bound to get butterflies in the stomach. Date night is one of those extraordinary nights, where you get to spend some quality time with someone whom you share a special bond with. You dress to impress and make a point to make your partner feel very special. Take a look at some stylish and easy to make date night hairstyles inspired by Bollywood divas :

Date Night Hairstyles inspired by 3 Bollywood beauties

Sara Ali Khan's beachy waves

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is a new-age sensation, who is a fashionista in the true sense of the word. From her choice of outfits to donning some uber-chic hairstyles, Sar Ali Khan has done it all. While talking about date night hairstyles, this beachy waves Sara Ali Khan hairstyle is something you can definitely go for. It is easy to make and looks very neats. In fact, you can also consider this Sara Ali Khan hairstyle as your Valentine's Day style inspiration.

Ananya Panday's messy bun

Image Credit: Ananya Panday Instagram

Another millennial actor whose style sense is impeccable in Bollywood is Ananya Panday. In this picture, Ananya Panday is looking breathtaking in this amazing hairstyle. Ananya Panday opted for a messy bun to complement her black flowy gown. This date night hairstyle can look fashionable and be comfortable to wear at the same time. This Ananya Panday hairstyle is definitely a great pick for a date night.

Deepika Padukone's unique hairstyle

Image Credit: Deepika Padukone Instagram

If you are someone who likes the boho vibe, then this Deepika Padukone hairstyle is a must-try. The stunning actress went for a clean and cheek bouffant hairdo, which has a high bun on the crown area. She accessorised it with a floral printed bandana, matching her brown gown, and completed her hairstyle with a twisted braid. Deepika looked lovely her printed backless gown and the brown coat. Her makeup was subtle with her statement matte black winged liner and nude lips. From all the date night hairstyles mentioned above, this is the most unique.

