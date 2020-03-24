Sara Ali Khan Showcases The Bubbly Side Of Her Personality In These Pics

Sara Ali Khan who made a ground-breaking debut with Kedarnath is counted amidst the most talked about millennial actors. Her last movie Love Aaj Kal did not manage to live up to its hype, but that did not dent Sara's popularity in any manner. In fact, Sara Ali Khan is one such Bollywood diva, who was famous even before her debut film.

Sara Ali Khan's charming personality and bubbly nature won her a lot of admirers. So much so that the stunning Simmba actress enjoys a huge fanbase on social media with over 20 million followers on Instagram alone. Talking about Sara Ali Khan's Instagram lets take a look at some of her pictures which reflect the bubbly side of her personality.

These pictures of Sara Ali Khan evidently reflects her personality' bubby side

In this Instagram picture, the gorgeous actress looks really adorable as she smiles. The way Sara made a cute a little heart with her fingers truly reflects her bubbly nature.

In this Instagram post, the stylish actor couldn't stop gushing with joy as she sees sweets all around her. One can see a glimpse of a sweet little girl inside her in this cute Sara Ali Khan's photo.

In this Instagram photo one can see her in a cheerful mood. She looks really pretty in this contemporary hair. But it's Sara's bubbly face which caught our attention the most.

Sara Ali Khan looks ecstatic in this photo, as she poses happily in an outlandish halter-neck dress. Her endearing smile makes this picture truly amazing.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. It is a remake of the original 1995 blockbuster Govinda starrer. She is also shooting for a film Rannbhoomi which will be helmed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of Dhadak fame.

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

