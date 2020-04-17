Sara Ali Khan Takes 'Q&A Challenge' With Brother Ibrahim And Mom Amrita Singh

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has been spending quality time with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Like most Bollywood actors, the Love Aaj Kal actor too has been in self-quarantine, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media and is often seen giving her fans an update about her day-to-day life.

She has joined the latest trend of TikTok challenges and has done the 'question and answer challenge' with her brother as well as her mother Amrita Singh. In the challenge, a few questions are asked to the trio who is seen answering them by pointing fingers at each other. Check out the video of Sara Ali Khan’s 'question and answer challenge'.

Sara Ali Khan's Q&A challenge

In the video, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are seen sitting beside each other while their mother Amrita Singh is standing behind them. The trio is seen sporting a pair of glasses and laughing their hearts out at their answers. While they seem to have a difference in opinion on most of the questions initially, they are also seen coming to an agreement on a few of the questions.

While answering the questions, it has been revealed that Sara Ali Khan got in most trouble while growing up. She was the rebel child and got the most whooping. However, she was also the brightest in her studies and got good grades. The trio also agreed that Amrita Singh is the most popular amongst the three.

Sara Ali Khan recently shared a video of herself telling a knock-knock joke to Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Sara Ali Khan is seen doubling in laughter her brother is seen hiding his face. In the caption, she asked her fans to not go knocking and to stay home, during the pandemic. The brother-sister duo shares an adorable bond, which is quite evident in the video.

