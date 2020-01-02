Sara Ali Khan Having The Time Of Her Life With Amrita Singh And Ibrahim Ali Khan. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan has been enjoying her time with her family on vacation. The actor is having the time of her life in the Maldives and she has been mesmerizing the fans with some stunning snaps and videos from her trip. Sara has taken to her social media account in order to give the fans a sneak peek into their vacation. From posing at the pool to chilling with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, the Simmba star has grabbed headlines with her stunning posts. Khan was also seen having a floating breakfast as she enjoyed the cool breeze and stunning view of the Maldivian blues. Read more to know about Sara Ali Khan’s vacation in the Maldives.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's Quirkiness Was Super Relatable, Her Social Media Posts Are Proof

Also Read | Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan's New Pic Suggest A White Wedding

Also Read | How Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt And Others Welcomed New Year 2020

Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives

Sara Ali Khan also shared a video with her mommy Amrita Singh. In the video, Amrita is riding the jet ski while Sara Ali is sitting behind her. The two look stunning in a bikini while enjoying and having a great time. Sara captioned the video with, “Mother-daughter time." Sara Ali Khan has been very active on her social media and has been sharing some snaps of her current life. She also shared a picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali as they brought in 2020 by diving into the pool. Read more to see some posts by Sara Ali Khan.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan 'feeling Blue' In Maldives With Ibrahim; Enjoys A Lavish Floating Breakfast

Also Read | Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan & Others Send Wishes For A Happy 2020!

Sara Ali Khan on Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.