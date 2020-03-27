Sara Ali Khan Is A Reflection Of Her Mother Amrita Singh And Here's The Proof

Sara Ali Khan is currently quarantining in Mumbai with her family. She is spending some quality time with her mother, Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim. On the other hand, many of her fan pages are busy collecting memories from her childhood. The latest unseen picture that has surfaced on the internet is proof that Sara Ali Khan is a copy of her mother.

Sara Ali Khan is a mirror image of her mother, Amrita Singh

An unseen picture from Sara Ali Khan’s childhood has now surfaced on the internet. In the picture, Amrita Singh is holding a baby, Sara Ali Khan. Singh is seen smiling as she looks at Sara Ali Khan. While the baby Sara is staring into the camera.

Sara Ali Khan is always known to be very close to her mother. The two share an unbreakable bond that is quite visible through Sara Ali Khan’s social media. The young actor regularly shares various pictures with her mother that look like mirror images of each other.

A few weeks ago, Sara Ali Khan had shared a picture of her mother and fans were left in awe of the similarities. From similar smiles to facial features, fans were left speechless after seeing how both of them looked similar. Sara Ali Khan hilariously even captioned the picture as, “Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection?”.

In a previous interview, Sara Ali Khan had expressed her desire to stay with her mother even after marriage. She also added that even though she plans to stay with her mother for the rest of her life, Amrita Singh has another “whole marriage plan” for her. After Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan got divorced, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Khan were brought up by their mother, Amrita Singh.

