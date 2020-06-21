Sara Ali Khan's 'Aankh Marey' And Other Bollywood Songs Which Are Remake Of Hit 90s Tracks

There are several songs you might have heard recently which are remakes of old Bollywood songs. These are songs are perfect to play at a party and also have some good hook steps. From Sara Ali Khan's Aankh Marey to Nora Fatehi's Dilbar, here are 5 Bollywood songs which are actually remakes of old Bollywood songs from 90s.

Bollywood songs that are a remake of 90s songs

Aankh Marey

The song Aankh Marey is a remake of the original song from the film Tere Mere Sapne which released in 1996. It was one of the best-selling songs of the year back then. Aankh Marey was then remade for Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. The new remake song from Rohit Shetty's film has more than 700 million views on YouTube.

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast

With around 2.3 million views on YouTube, the song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast is a remake of an old song from the movie Machine, starring Kiara Advani and Mustafa Burmawala. The original song was from the movie Mohra which released in 1994. The film starred Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sara Ali Khan Looked Endearing With Glasses In This Throwback Pic

Ole Ole

Another remake of a Bollywood 90s song is this one. The original Ole Ole song from the movie Yeh Dillagi starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. The remake song Ole Ole 2.0 also starred Saif Ali Khan and was a tribute to his old song in some way. Ole Ole 2.0 was from Saif Ali Khan's latest film Jawaani Jaaneman, also starring Alaya F.

Also Read: Here's Why Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal Posted Black Boxes On Social Media

Dilbar

Sushmita Sen won million hearts with her performance in the song Dilbar, from the film Sirf Tum, which released in 1999. Years later, dancer Nora Fatehi featured in the remake of this song, which turned out to be the turning point in her career. The remake song Dilbar was from John Abraham's film Satyameva Jayate.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sara Ali Khan Needed Some Convincing To Get Papped; Pic Inside

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare

The original Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare was from the film Dulhe Raja starring Govinda and Raveena Tandon. The song was later remade starring Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Karthik Aaryan. The song was from the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Turns Her 'Kedarnath' BTS Pics Into Relatable 'Expectation Vs Reality' Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.