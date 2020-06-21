Sara Ali Khan Talks About Her Childhood, Reveals Favourite Screen Character And More

Sara Ali Khan, the emerging actor of Bollywood and daughter of Saif Ali Khan has amazing acting prowess’ along with spectacular fashion sense. Sara spoke a lot of things about her life in her very first solo interview after making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan's first-ever solo interview: Know what she says on her dream of becoming an actor

In the interview, she spoke on how growing up as the daughter of two superstars altered her life and shaped it in a different way. Topics on which Sara Ali Khan had her interview were about her weight-loss transformation before becoming an actor in Bollywood, her first movie, and many more things. In the interview, Sara Ali Khan also discussed the pressure she faced amid claims of nepotism. Apart from that, she also spoke on some points on how she was handling two films releasing in such a short run. The Simba actor was also asked about at what age did she dream of living this life, of an actor.

Sara Ali Khan was asked about her dream of becoming an actor, and she said that she dreamt of living this life and start acting from the age of four or five. She also added to it and said that from that age she understood acting, this life was her dream and hence she started acting from this age. Sara Ali Khan was 23 years when she made her debut film, Kedarnath, and before she essayed her role in that film, she realised that this is what she wants to do in her life. The actor was also asked if any time she saw any film scene or song and thought that, this was her place or she should be in that place? Sara Ali Khan answered that every film that she watched while growing up she used to feel that she wants to do that film.

The actor also revealed her favourite Bollywood character was Kareena Kapoor in K3G as Poo, which was an amazing one and she felt that she wants to play a character like Poo in the future. She revealed she was a big fan of Kareena Kapoor and feels good that she knows her personally now. Sara Ali Khan also said that she has been brought up in a very normal childhood, in spite of having those benefits of certain privileges and perks of being a star kid. She revealed she never gained any formal practice of being in front of a camera or on sets. Sara Ali Khan also said that socially or professionally it has been quite new for her being on set and working in Bollywood, as she had a normal life growing-up and was not surrounded by Bollywood talks in the house.

