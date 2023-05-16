Sara Ali Khan To Join Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar As Cannes Debutante This Year?

Sara Ali Khan will join Anushka Sharma as one of the Indian representatives at the Cannes film festival this year. According to reports, the actress has not yet released her Cannes schedule, but she is excited to walk the red carpet at the prestigious film event. Anushka will reportedly deliver an award honouring women in film alongside American actress Kate Winslet. Sara's Cannes itinerary is not known yet.

The list of Indian Cannes attendees this year also includes former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, Aishwarya Rai, Esha Gupta (reportedly), Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anek actress Andrea Kevichusa. Social media influencers Dolly Singh and Ruhee Dosani will also mark their debut at the Cannes this year. It will be held from May 16 to May 27 at the French Riviera.

Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming Release

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. The movie revolves around the life of an Indore-based couple trying to get through their marital problems. While Vicky will be essaying the role of Kapil, Sara will portray the role of Somya in the rom com.

In the over two-minutes-long trailer, Kapil and Somya were seen trying to iron out the issues in their marriage. However, they decide to get divorced in the presence of their entire family. The trailer then showed the rollercoaster ride the middle-class couple goes through from marriage to divorce.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is helmed by Laxman Utekar. The producers of the film are Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Maddock Films. It will be released in theatres on June 2.