Fans Support Sara Ali Khan After She Gets Trolled For Bikini Picture With Brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, leaves no opportunity to express her love for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. So, on Ibrahim Ali Khan's 19th Birthday, Sara took to social media to wish him on his special day. She wrote: "Happiest birthday Brother I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you."

The picture is reported to be from Sara Ali Khan's Maldives vacation. The picture posted in the wee hours of March 5, 2020, has sent the fans of the Kedarnath actor into a tizzy. While some criticised the picture, many came out in the actor's defense. Check it out.

Check out the social media post:

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Although Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures of herself and Ibrahim Ali Khan in their swimwear before, this is the first time the bikini-clad picture of Sara Ali Khan has caused a stir on social media. While many attacked her with harsh comments, a lot others defended Sara Ali Khan. Here is what the fans are saying in Sara Ali Khan's defense.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's Songs From The Film 'Kedarnath' That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan's Pout Game Seems Strong In This Unseen Photo!

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Reveals The Real Reason Why She Does Not Consider Herself As A Star

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Wishes Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan With Heartfelt Birthday Post, See Here

Meanwhile, the actor is reported to be shooting for Anand L. Rai's Atrangi Re in Varanasi. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The movie will see Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan alongside each other for the first time.

Besides the upcomer, Sara will also be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1. The movie is reported to be an official remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor 1995 hit of the same name. The movie will hit the marquee on May 1, 2020.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Reveals A Trait Of Kareena Kapoor Khan She Wishes To Acquire

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Gives A Sneak-peek Of Her Her Fun Side In These Goofy Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.