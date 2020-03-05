Sara Ali Khan Reveals The Real Reason Why She Does Not Consider Herself As A Star

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal. Her performance in the film was loved by her fans. Sara has completed two years in the Hindi film industry, and in her time here, she has garnered a lot of fans and her social media is the proof of that. After the success of her film, Sara said that she does not consider herself a star and gave this reason for this unusual opinion.

Sara Ali Khan expressed that she does not consider herself as a star

While talking to IANS, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she does not consider herself as a star. Sara expressed that she was brought up in a house where her parents were actors. She then added that although her parents were actors she never felt like she grew in a house of stars. Sara then added that her father, Saif, was very keen on her getting a good education. Sara also spoke about her mother Amrita Singh and expressed that she was modest and believed in putting her head down and letting her work make its mark on the minds of the audience.

Sara Ali Khan also expressed that she never had exposure to Bollywood before she came in the film making business. After this, she also added that she feels that she did not come from a family of stars and said that that is why she does not look at herself as a star. Sara Ali Khans also said that she was a prankster in her school days.

Sara also shared a funny instance from her school days. She expressed that once she had put glue on the blades of the fan in her classroom and when the fan was switched on the glue had spilled all over the classroom. She also added that she almost got suspended for this prank of hers. When asked about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she expressed that she admires Kareena’s work and wants to imbibe similar qualities in her life too. Sara Ali Khan will now be seen in the film Coolie No. 1.

(Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

