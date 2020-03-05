Sara Ali Khan's Songs From The Film 'Kedarnath' That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising stars of Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath was credited for her stellar performance as well as her gorgeous screen presence.

Songs play a huge role in Bollywood films, and thanks to the melodious tracks from the film Kedarnath, the movie went on to be a success. The songs of the movie have been appreciated by the audiences, for being extremely melodious. Be it the soulful song Jaan ’Nisaar or the groovy track Sweetheart. Check out some of the best songs of Sara Ali Khan from the film Kedarnath.

Kedarnath Songs

Jaan ’Nisaar

Jaan ’Nisaar is a gorgeous slow track that traces the journey of a pair of lovers who are going through the lows in their relationship. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, while the lyrics of the song are penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song from the movie Kedarnath is composed as well as produced by Amit Trivedi. The song currently has about 28 million views on YouTube.

Sweetheart

Sweetheart is a peppy and a groovy number that features both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan dancing in a function wearing bright coloured clothes. The song is sung by Dev Negi, while the lyrics of the song are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music of the song from the movie Kedarnath is composed as well as produced by Amit Trivedi. The song currently has about 67 million views on YouTube.

Namo Namo

Namo Namo showcases a day in the life of Sushant Singh Rajput while disclosing his routine. The song is composed and produced by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics of the song are penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Amit Trivedi has also sung the melodious track and brought justice to the music. The song currently has about 34 million views on YouTube.

Qaafirana

Qaafirana is a heart-warming and fresh track that features the leading pair falling in love with each other. The track is focused on the love story of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. This beautiful song is sung by Arijit Singh & Nikhita Gandhi. The music of the song is composed as well as produced by Amit Trivedi, who has also produced the song. The song currently has about 62 million views on YouTube.

