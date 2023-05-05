Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke To Release On THIS Date

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the upcoming romantic-comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. This is their first film together and is directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame. It is scheduled to release on June 2, later this year.

According to Pinkvilla, producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock films felt that June 2 is the perfect date to release the movie since the IPL will also have ended by then. The film was tentatively titled Luka Chuppi 2 during the filming stage but in a reel from Jio Cinemas the title Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was revealed for the Sara and Vicky starrer.

While the reports further states that the makers may opt for another title, most likely Luka Chuppi 2, there is no official confirmation in this regard. The movie’s theme are quirky and family-driven as the original film Luka Chuppi (2018) starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. When the movie filmed in Indore and nearby ares, videos and photos leaked from the set teased Vicky and Sara's looks in the upcoming film.

It is expected to enjoy a two-week run at the box office until the release of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, set to hit the big screens on June 16. The mythological drama is directed by Om Raut and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The movie will have its world premiere at Tribeca Festival on June 13.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's movies

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the period film Ae Watan Mere Watan, which will stream on OTT. Her last release was Gaslight, also a direct-to-digital release. She has wrapped up some portions of her upcoming film Murder Mubarak opposite Karisma Kapoor and others. It is directed by Homi Adajania. Vicky has been busy shooting for Sam Bahadur, a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will also be seen in a film opposite Triptii Dimri. It is yet untitled and set to release in August.