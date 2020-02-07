Sara Ali Khan Wants THESE Qualities In Her Future BF, Is Kartik Aaryan Reading?

Bollywood’s budding star Sara Ali Khan was recently seen gracing Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show 104.8 Ishq, What Women Want. Sara and Kareena’s fun banter is making headlines. During the course of the show, Kareena took a dig on Sara Ali Khan and questioned her about her personal life whereabouts. When she asked Sara about what qualities she wants in her boyfriend, the latter had a never-ending list.

Sara Ali Khan has a big list of qualities for her boyfriend

In the middle of the fun camaraderie, Kareena Kapoor questioned Sara Ali Khan about how the approach towards her changed ever since she has lost weight. Kareena also quizzed Sara about her take on Love Aaj Kal. After which, the Good Newwz star quizzed Sara Ali Khan about the qualities she is looking for in the guy whom she will date.

Sara Ali Khan revealed that the first thing she wants from her partner is that he should be truthful, to which Kareena interrupted and told her that it is not something the latter would prioritise first. Then Sara said she also wants her man to be fun and filled with humour. When Kareena asked about good looks, Sara replied that she is okay without that as then self-obsession comes into the picture, which the Love Aaj Kal star cannot handle. Sara added that her partner has to be very comfortable in his own skin, and he has to be someone whom she can proudly call hers.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Valentine release Love Aaj Kal is moving closer to its release date. The actor's promotional videos and pictures have taken the internet by storm. Fans are time and again sharing their excitement to watch the rumoured couple on screen together.

(Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

