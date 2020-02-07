Union Budget
Sara Ali Khan Speaks About Her Life And Career At The Under 25 Summit In Bangalore

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan spoke about her struggles while losing her weight but even spoke about her privileges as an actor. Read ahead to know more

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Ever since Sara Ali Khan came to the limelight, netizens have gone gaga over her for being outspoken and positively motivating. The Under 25 Summit is an initiative to felicitate youngsters for their achievements from all over the world. The recent Under 25 Summit was held in Bangalore and actor Sara Ali Khan was one of the spokesperson's on their panel, representing Puma India. 

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Reveals What She Thinks Added More Males To Her Fan Base

What did Sara Ali Khan say at the Under 25 Summit in Bengaluru?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PUMA India (@pumaindia) on

At the event, Sara Ali Khan spoke about the struggles she faced while losing weight. Sara Ali Khan mentioned that she weighed 96 kgs and losing it was a tough job. When she decided that she wanted to lose weight, she woke up and went to the gym one day. While she spoke about her journey, she said that the first day she went to the gym, she did only four crunches and decided she could not do it anymore. But the next day onwards she came back to the gym positively and went on putting a little more effort every day.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Picks 'Love Aaj Kal' Co-star Sara Ali Khan Up In His Arms; Watch

The actor was asked on how she reacts to constantly being in the news and always being papped around, she said that she would not mind going to the airport with oil in her hair and if people talk about it, she would let them do it because as long as she finds comfort in doing a certain thing, she will do it. 

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Photos Are Proof That She Rocks The Casual Look; See Pics

Speaking about her job, the actor mentioned that she is privileged enough to be able to portray different characters. She mentioned that doing an intense film with Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali Khan is as exciting as doing a dhamaka film with Varun and David Dhawan. She further added that she wishes to entertain her fans in all genres possible. 

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Give Out Happy Vibes In Their Boho Look

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
