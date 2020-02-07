Sara Ali Khan Speaks About Her Life And Career At The Under 25 Summit In Bangalore

Ever since Sara Ali Khan came to the limelight, netizens have gone gaga over her for being outspoken and positively motivating. The Under 25 Summit is an initiative to felicitate youngsters for their achievements from all over the world. The recent Under 25 Summit was held in Bangalore and actor Sara Ali Khan was one of the spokesperson's on their panel, representing Puma India.

What did Sara Ali Khan say at the Under 25 Summit in Bengaluru?

At the event, Sara Ali Khan spoke about the struggles she faced while losing weight. Sara Ali Khan mentioned that she weighed 96 kgs and losing it was a tough job. When she decided that she wanted to lose weight, she woke up and went to the gym one day. While she spoke about her journey, she said that the first day she went to the gym, she did only four crunches and decided she could not do it anymore. But the next day onwards she came back to the gym positively and went on putting a little more effort every day.

The actor was asked on how she reacts to constantly being in the news and always being papped around, she said that she would not mind going to the airport with oil in her hair and if people talk about it, she would let them do it because as long as she finds comfort in doing a certain thing, she will do it.

Speaking about her job, the actor mentioned that she is privileged enough to be able to portray different characters. She mentioned that doing an intense film with Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali Khan is as exciting as doing a dhamaka film with Varun and David Dhawan. She further added that she wishes to entertain her fans in all genres possible.

