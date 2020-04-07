Sara Ali Khan Wants To Be Remembered As A Versatile Actor In Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s movie Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She was further able to impress the audiences with her characters in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Imitiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Ranveer Singh and Karthik Aaryan respectively. The 24-year-old star has garnered a huge fan-base who love her quirky attitude. Take a look at what Sara Ali Khan had to say about her aims in the industry.

Sara Ali Khan talks about her aim in the industry

While talking to a leading magazine, Sara Ali Khan expressed her aims in Bollywood and said that she was extremely ambitious while growing up. She said she does not want to see a filmmaker stereotype her while casting and that is her primary aim. She stated she does not believe in stardom in today’s world and she finds it a little funny and weird at the same time. She acknowledged India as a country where everyone loves and worships movie stars including her as she is a major fan of Sridevi.

Sara Ali Khan also thinks nowadays everyone has become more common. She said people can find her having a gala time with co-stars like Ranveer and Sushant over the different forms of social media so it has become more accessible. The actor stated she is here to do meaningful work that will connect her to people. She added she is interested in every kind of work and not confine herself to anything specific, and wants to be remembered as a versatile artist at the industry.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next featured in David Dhawan's upcoming remake of his 1990s classic, Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The actor is also working on Anand L Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Fans are waiting eagerly for both the films to come out.

