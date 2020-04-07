Ajay Devgn's Pictures With His Co-stars Show How Amazing Their Chemistry Was On-screen

Ajay Devgn is the most popular and one of the most talented celebrities in Bollywood. He has made a great career in Bollywood with many films like De De Pyaar De, Singham, Shivaay, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara and many more films. Ajay Devgn has been in the film industry for over three decades and is a well-known actor who has made films with most of the top actors in the industry. Ajay Devgn has starred in almost all genres of films and here’s taking a look at the actor’s co-stars in some of the popular films.

Ajay Devgn’s and his co-stars posing for the camera-

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have worked in several movies together like Takshak, Vijaypath and Haqeeqat in the '90s. Recently, they did movies like Dhrishyam and De De Pyaar De. In the picture, which is from their 1994 movie Vijaypath, where Ajay Devgn is seen sleeping and Tabu is closely looking at a piece of paper which is in the hands of the actor. The caption of the post given by Ajay Devgn is making it more hilarious which say,

"Still haven’t figured if the reason to fall asleep was the puzzle or Tabu."

Image courtesy: @ajaydevgn

This picture is from the film De De Pyaar De, in which Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu worked along with Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn plays the character of Ashish who is of almost 50 years and falls in love with Ayesha, played by Rakul Preet Singh, who is half his age. They shared an amazing chemistry on-screen.

Image courtesy: @ajaydevgn

This is the team of the co-stars of Ajay Devgn in the movie, Total Dhamaal. This was the third installment of the Dhamaal franchise in which Ajay worked with Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Total Dhamaal was a super-comedy series which left the audience in splits. Ajay Devgn captioned the picture funnily and said,

“Ek Madhuri Sab Pe Bhaari!”

Image courtesy: @ajaydevgn

Another co-star of Ajay Devgn is Ileana D’cruz. Ajay has worked with Ileana D’cruz in movies like Raid and Badshaho, both the movies were super hit. The duo made a great chemistry on-screen while sharing the screen just perfectly. In the film, Badshaho, Ajay Devgn also worked with Emraan Hashmi.

Image courtesy: @ajaydevgn

Image courtesy: @ajaydevgn

Ajay Devgn’s co-star in the movie “Shivaay” was Erika Kaar. They shared the screen for the first time and it was an amazing experience seeing them together on-screen. Ajay Devgn who played as Shivaay was a tourist guide and mountaineer.

Image courtesy: @ajaydevgn

