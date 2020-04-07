Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Favorite Series During An 'Ask Me Anything' Session With Fans

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, featuring alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles. The actor will next be seen in a biopic titled Sardar Udham Singh alongside Banita Sandhu. The National Award-winning actor has a massive fan following. He has time and again proved his versatility with his outstanding performances.

While the entire nation and world has been in lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Vicky Kaushal seems to be lightening the mode of the audience and his Instagram is proof. The Raazi actor is making the most of his time during the coronavirus lockdown by connecting with his fans through the ''Ask Me Anything'' session on Instagram. During the ''Ask Me Anything'' he revealed his favourite series.

Vicky Kaushal reveals his favourite series

The ''Ask Me Anything'' session gave fans the opportunity to ask Vicky Kaushal about his favourite series, favourite movies, favourite food to dine, his upcoming movie, favourite destination, favourite animal, etc. A fan asked Vicky Kaushal about his favourite series. He revealed that his favourite show is Peaky Blinders.

Peaky Blinders is a historical-fiction-crime-drama TV series that is created by Steven Knight. The first episode of the series released on September 12, 2013, and has covered a total of 20 episodes and 5 series. It is one of the most popular TV series that is also available on Netflix.

Apart from his favourite series, he was also asked to talk about about his other favourite things. The actor revealed that New York is his favourite place. When asked about his guilty pleasure, apart from Pani Puri, Kaushal revealed that Ice-cream is his most favourite guilty pleasure.

