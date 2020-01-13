Sara Ali Khan's ₹ 45L Maldives Vacay Would Have Gotten You 40 IPhone 11s Or A Mercedes

Sara Ali Khan has been ruling Instagram owing to her great pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. The Khan family stayed at the LUX* North Male Atoll when in the Maldives. According to sources, the cheapest possible room in the hotel is around ₹ 90,000 for one day. Since Sara spent 5 days in the Maldives, according to her pictures, this brings the total expenses to ₹ 45 Lakhs.

Rs. 45 Lakhs is certainly a great amount. If one has the same amount of money, what else can one buy? Let's take a look at what one can buy when it comes to food with the budget of ₹ 45 Lakhs.

You can buy 40 iPhones!

The market price of one iPhone 11 Pro is ₹ 1,13,900. If you are a fan of the iPhone, you can get a lifetime supply of iPhones. Not only that, you can get the stylish Airpods as well. Imagine the power of having 40 iPhones!

You can buy an Audi Q3 or Mercedes Benz-CLA

If you are not a fan of technology, you have the option of buying a luxurious car. You can get an Audi Q3 model under 45 Lakhs. Another great option is the Mercedes Benz-CLA. Your dream of a driving one of these beauties might come true!

You can also get a Macbook Pro

A Macbook Pro comes for around 2.3 Lakhs. You can buy multiple models of the same under the budget of 45 Lakhs. You can buy all the popular devices that Apple makes with you, which will make life easier as they all will sync together!

Image Courtesy: @saraalikhan95 Instagram

