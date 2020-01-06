Sara Ali Khan Turns Into A ‘jalpari’ During Her Vacation In Maldives

Sara Ali Khan debuted in Bollywood more than a year ago with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The film garnered her accolades from all corners of the industry. She even won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film.

She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Even though she has not been seen on the silver screen for over a year now, Sara Ali Khan has managed to stay connected to her fans through her social media handles.

Sara Ali Khan turns into a ‘jalpari’

Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in the Maldives along with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Her pictures have been shelling out major travel goals to fans. Sara recently took to social media to share another breathtaking video of her diving into the blue waters.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan is wearing a white bikini and is jumping off from her cruise. She is also seen going deep into the ocean and exploring the sea life. One can also catch a view of her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim in the background before she jumps off. Sara Ali Khan has called herself a ‘jalpari’ in the video.

Check out the video here:

In addition to this, Sara Ali Khan has uploaded several other pictures from her beach vacation. In one of the pictures that she shared, Sara is seen chilling alongside the pool with her brother. She also shared pictures of her family going swimming in the waters.

Check out more pictures from Sara Ali Khan’s Maldives vacation:

