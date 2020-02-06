Sara Ali Khan's Answer On One-night Stands & Ghosting Asked By Kareena Can't Be Missed

Sara Ali Khan was her best on the latest episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, What Women Want. In the last segment, the Love Aaj Kal actress made some fun confessions in a series of events given to her.

The first situation given to Sara was ghosting, to which she said, “No, I haven’t done that. I reply to everybody. I reply to even those that you shouldn’t reply to. I’m one of those.” She also said she has never cheated in a relationship or checked her partner’s phone. Kareena asked Sara if she ever sent “naughty texts” and said, “I don’t want to know this or I hope your father is not listening.” Sara is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh. He is currently married to Kareena.

When Sara sheepishly replied in the affirmative to the question about naughty texts, Kareena asked, “Can I tell him?” Sara replied, “Sure, I mean he might watch it.” Kareena then joked that she would go home and tell Saif about this. Kareena also hesitantly asked Sara if she has ever had a one-night stand. “I don’t think I should be asking you this question but I don’t know. I mean, we’re in a modern family. A one-night stand?” she asked. Sara replied “Never!” to which Kareena breathed a sigh of relief.

Sara confesses on pulling a no-show date

Sara confessed that she has pulled a no-show on a date. “Maybe. But it’s not like a no-show. It’s like a ‘Hum, Milte hai’ and then not following up. Not like ‘I’ll see you there’ and not turning up. Always generic, Hawa-Hawa mein. Nothing particular,” she said. She also admitted to giving out a fake phone number. When Kareena asked Sara if she has ever made an excuse to avoid getting intimate, she replied, “Have you met me? I’m tired of hearing excuses. I don’t make excuses.”

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Love Aaj Kal, whereas Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht

