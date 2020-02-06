Kareena Kapoor Or Pooja Hegde: Who Rocked The Gaby Charbachy Yellow Gown Better?

Kareena Kapoor and Pooja Hegde are two Bollywood divas who are known for their impeccable sense of fashion and unconventional red carpet looks. Recently, one fashion trend which has been doing rounds in Bollywood is that of wearing similar outfits. On multiple occasions, celebrities have been spotted wearing either identical outfits or strikingly similar ones. The two celebrities who were in a similar situation is the charming Kareena Kapoor and the gorgeous Pooja Hegde. Both of them opted for designer Gaby Charbachy's yellow gown. Take a look and decide who wore it better!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image Credit: Filmfare Instagram

With Filmfare awards just around the corner, celebs are leaving no stone unturned to keep their fashion quotient on point. On the occasion of the Filmfare Curtain Raiser event, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to wear popular Lebanese designer Gaby Charbachy's outfit. Kareena Kapoor opted for an off-shoulder high-slit yellow gown.

The Veere Di Wedding actor looked ethereal and graceful in this Gaby Charbachy's outfit. Kareena Kapoor kept her overall look simple yet classic with dewy makeup. She wore nude pink lipstick and shimmery white eye shadow. Kareena Kapoor accessorised her look with a pair of diamond studs, which completed her look beautifully. Kareena Kapoor kept her hairstyle short and sleek with a side parting.

Image Credit: Kareena Kapoor FC Instagram

Pooja Hegde

Image Credit: Pooja Hegde Instagram

On the other hand, Mohenjo Daro actor Pooja Hegde opted for the same Gaby Charbachy's yellow gown for a different occasion. Pooja Hegde wore Gaby Charbachy for Zee Awards 2020, held in January. Pooja Hedge kept her look uber-chic, she looked really pretty in the corset-detailed high-slit gown. The diva opted for soft curls and natural subtle makeup. For jewellery, Pooja Hegde wore a fabulous pair of drop diamond earrings. What accentuated Pooja's overall look to a great extent was her embellished nude stilettos.

Image Credit: Pooja Hegde Instagram

