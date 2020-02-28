Sara Ali Khan's Fun Dialogues From The Bollywood Movie 'Simmba'; Read

Bollywood action-director Rohit Shetty directed film Simmba which starred Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. In the film, Sara Ali Khan played the love interest of Ranveer, who plays the role of a cop. She has some of the most comic dialogues as well as scenes in the film. Check out some of the funniest dialogues and scenes of Sara Ali Khan from the film.

Sara Ali Khan's dialogues from Simmba

Tumhe Kabhi Kisi Ka encounter Karna Ho Na, Toh Tum Mujhse Tip Le Lena

Ranveer Singh’s character Bhalerao is shown as a corrupt cop in the movie. However, when his friend is raped, he feels the need to fight back. Shagun, played by Sara Ali Khan is seen sitting across from Bhalerao when she tells him to take tips from her if he wants to encounter anyone.

Shagun describes her ideal man

When Bhalerao asks Shagun what kind of man does she want to get married to, she lists a few qualities. She says that he should be smart and dashing, he must have a great moustache. She further states it’ll be better if he is a cop. As Bhalerao gets excited knowing that she has listed all the qualities in a man that he has. She bursts Bhalerao’s bubble by asking him if he has a friend who has all these qualities.

Bhalerao cracks a bad joke on Shagun’s Birthday

Bhalerao visits Shagun on her birthday with a bouquet of flowers. When he gives it to her, he asks her if the bouquet of flowers is good, to which she replies with a positive. She tells her that he got the flowers from a graveyard. When she gets sceptical, he tells her that he was joking.

About Simmba

Simmba is a remake of an original Telugu film Temper which originally starred Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal, amongst others. Although the movie has been altered and some of the scenes are changed from the original movie. Simmba entered in 100 crore club, which made Rohit Shetty the only director in the Bollywood who gave 8 movies which ultimately entered in 100 crore Club. This was the first time that Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty came together for a film.

