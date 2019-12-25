Sara Ali Khan Travel Diaries: Trips That Simmba Actor Took In 2019; See Pics

Kedarnath actor, Sara Ali Khan is not only famous for her interviews and her transformation to enter Bollywood but the actor has a remarkable fan following on social media as well. The actor is known to take up frequent holidays every now and then along with her girl gang. Sara Ali Khan completed her graduation at a university at Columbia University in New York and which is why she keeps taking a trip to New York, frequently. Apart from that Sara Ali Khan travels to many places for a quick vacation. Here's a quick glance at all the places Sara Ali Khan visited in 2019.

Read Sara Ali Khan Co-ordinated With Ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's 'rangeen' Shirt Look?

Sara Ali Khan's photos from her vacation

New York

Sara Ali Khan seems to have a bunch of friends in this city which is why this place is pretty close to her heart, as she mentioned. In a few pictures that she shared on her Instagram post, she mentioned that people keep asking her on why she obsessively misses NYC, to which Sara replied that this when she left this place, she felt as if left a part of her and that is why she keeps coming back to NYC very often.

Read Sara Ali Khan Pranks 'Coolie No 1' Co-star Varun Dhawan With A Knock-knock Joke

Sri Lanka

Read Sara Ali Khan Wraps Up Shooting Of Coolie No. 1 With This Relatable Post; See Pic

Sri Lanka

Another trip Sara Ali Khan too this year was to Sri Lanka. She shared a few pictures from her vacation, enjoying by the pool and the beach sipping coconut water. The actor also travelled to Africa for the photoshoot of a magazine, she shared a picture with her mother Amrita Singh, who happened to accompany her for the shoot. It seems the mother-daughter duo took a short vacation in the jungles of Africa.

On the work front, the actor has signed up a movie with Imtiaz Ali and the name has not yet been disclosed. Sara Ali Khan has currently wrapped up the shooting for her film Coolie no. 1 along with Varun Dhawan, the film is slated to release next year.

Read Sara Ali Khan Is A Ray Of Sunshine As She Steps Out In The City

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.