Ranveer Singh And Sara Ali Khan's Best Scenes From 'Simmba'; Watch

Simmba was Sara Ali Khan’s second movie in Bollywood. She was first seen in Kedarnath. Simmba featured Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan as leads. Ranveer is named as Simmba in the film. His character is that of a corrupt police officer working for a smuggler. But at one point in the movie, his life takes a huge turning point.

The movie has a lot of actions scenes which are jaw-breaking but there also many romantic scenes which have blown people’s mind. Sara Ali Khan is seen romancing with Ranveer Singh in the movie. Here are a few scenes that are funny, romantic and a worth watch:

Ranveer Singh's best scenes with Sara Ali Khan in Simmba

When Ranveer Singh wishes Sara Ali Khan on her birthday and cracks a hilarious joke saying he got her flowers from the graveyard. The scene cracks anyone up because of his way of saying this dialogue.

Read: 'Love Aaj Kal' Star Sara Ali Khan Likes Paparazzi Attention For THIS Reason

In one of the scenes, Sara Ali Khan pulls Ranveer’s leg. Ranveer Singh asks Sara Ali Khan about what kind of man she wants in her life. She responds saying she wants a man who is dashing, has a moustache, and who is a cop. The description of the man totally relates to Ranveer Singh but she asks him if he knows anyone like that.

Sara's character comes to the police station where Simmba works in one of the scenes of the film. This is the scene when Ranveer's character is infatuated with Sara Ali Khan. She's there to deliver tiffin boxes to police officers, and here Simmba introduces himself to her.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Schools Fan, Asks 'bhabhi Kisko Bola'; Kartik Aaryan Cracks Up, Watch Video

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be soon seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The movie is scheduled to release on 1st May 2020. Ranveer Singh will be soon seen in movie '83, alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is scheduled to release on 10th April 2020.

Read:Sara Ali Khan Lifted Kartik Aaryan In Her Arms And THIS Is How The Audience Reacted

Read: Kartik Aaryan Gets 'nervous' For Sara Ali Khan In This 'Love Aaj Kal' BTS Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.