Ranveer Singh And Sara Ali Khan's Best Scenes From 'Simmba'; Watch

Simmba was Sara Ali Khan’s second movie in Bollywood. She was first seen in Kedarnath. Simmba featured Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan as leads. Ranveer is named as Simmba in the film. His character is that of a corrupt police officer working for a smuggler. But at one point in the movie, his life takes a huge turning point.
The movie has a lot of actions scenes which are jaw-breaking but there also many romantic scenes which have blown people’s mind. Sara Ali Khan is seen romancing with Ranveer Singh in the movie. Here are a few scenes that are funny, romantic and a worth watch:
On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be soon seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The movie is scheduled to release on 1st May 2020. Ranveer Singh will be soon seen in movie '83, alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is scheduled to release on 10th April 2020.
