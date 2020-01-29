Sara Ali Khan's Childhood Pictures With Papa Saif Ali Khan Are Nothing But Priceless

Ever since Sara Ali Khan dipped her toes in Bollywood with her debut film Kedarnath, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience. Besides being lauded for her stellar onscreen demeanour, Sara Ali Khan has also impressed masses with her unique bond with her father, Saif Ali Khan. Here are a few childhood pictures of Sara Ali Khan, which prove that she is still a 'daddy's little girl'.

Young Sara Ali Khan shaves her father's beard

As seen in the series of pictures shared by a fan on social media handle, a young Sara Ali Khan can be seen helping Saif Ali Khan shave. In the second picture, Sara Ali Khan can be seen kissing her father. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan's sweet peg

As seen in the black and white picture shared by Sara Ali Khan, a young Sara can be seen kissing her father. With the picture shared, Sara thanked Saif Ali Khan for always being there for her and teaching her to read. The actor also revealed that Saif Ali Khan has taught her to be compassionate in life. Take a look at the picture:

Sara is all smiles for a perfect family picture

In conversation with a leading Indian chat show in the recent past, Sara Ali Khan revealed she shares a very special bond with Saif Ali Khan's second family. The actor also revealed that she has been lucky enough to have found such wonderful parents, who are happy in their respective lives. As seen in the picture shared by Sara Ali Khan, the actor can be seen posing with Taimur, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Saif. Take a look at the picture:

(Promo Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

