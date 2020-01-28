'Bhoot Police' To 'Lafdebaaz': Saif Ali Khan Movies To Release In 2020 And 2021

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan marked the perfect start to 2020 with the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol. This Om Raut directorial is working well at the box office. Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming coming-of-the-age drama movie Jawaani Jaaneman. He will star alongside debutante Alaya F and Tabu in prominent roles.

In his second movie of this year, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of a playboy who discovers that he has a daughter. Recently, in an interview, the Tanhaji actor talked about his forthcoming ventures. He confirmed about the remake of Vikram Vedha and will also feature in Lafdebaaz alongside Ananya Panday, Farhan Akhtar, and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

Saif Ali Khan's role in Lafdebaaz

In the interview, Saif Ali Khan also talked about his role in Lafdebaaz. He revealed that it would be about a dysfunctional, wild and slightly crazy father. Khan also has Bunty Aur Babli 2, Dil Bechara and Bhoot Police in his pipeline.

About the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2

Directed by the debutant Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to the 2005 crime comedy film Bunty Aur Babli. The upcoming movie features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles. Announced in December, the film is scheduled to theatrically release this year.

The official adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars

Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. Based on John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, this romantic movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan. Sanghi, who has earlier appeared in Rockstar, will mark her debut as a leading character in this movie. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is slated to release on May 8, 2020.

About Bhoot Police

The makers of Bhoot Police took to social media and shared the pictures of the star cast. Helmed by Pavan Kripalani, Fatima Sana Sheikh will share the screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal for the first time. This horror comedy film will portray Khan and Fazal as ghost hunters, while Sheikh will play an ‘enchanting’ woman.

