Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Odissi Dance Video, A Fan Asks ‘Is There Something You Can’t Do?’

Sara Ali Khan recently shared a beautiful throwback video from her Odissi dance rehearsals which has left her fans mesmerized. Sara Ali Khan can be seen effortlessly nailing some lovely dance moves in the video. Sara Ali Khan shared the brief video wherein she can be seen wishing her teacher as well as all her fans on the occasion of Utkal Diwas which is also known as Odisha Day.

The fans were in awe of her wonderful dancing skills in the video. For those who are unaware, Odisha Day is celebrated on April 1, every year to celebrate the curation of the state on April 1, 1936. Donning a simple white and pink salwar-kameez, Sara Ali Khan can be also seen pulling off the challenging steps with perfection. Check out Sara Ali Khan's lovely dance video.

Sara Ali Khan got a tremendous response from the fans on her dance video

Sara Ali Khan's fans could not stop raving about her act. One of the fans left a comment which is exactly something everyone wants to ask Sara Ali Khan. The fan left a comment saying, 'Is there anything you can't do?' which holds true in this scenario, given Sara Ali Khan's multi-faceted talent.

Sara Ali Khan has been focusing on her home workout during this lockdown phase

Sara Ali Khan just like other Bollywood celebs is also currently quarantining with her family amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Being a fitness freak, Sara Ali Khan is leaving no stone unturned to workout at home. The Simmba actor also shared a glimpse of her workout video at home.

Sara recently also took to her social media to inform her fans that she has donated to the PM Cares and CM's Relief Fund of Maharashtra to help those who have been most affected by the ongoing pandemic. She also urged her fans to contribute to those who are needy in these testing times. Sara will also be seen in the film Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

