Sara Ali Khan Smiles Brightly As She Poses With Her Fans In Some Throwback Pictures; See

Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan has a huge fan base, especially after her amazing performance with Kartik Aaryan. Sara Ali Khan’s fans are gaga over her and are often seen asking her for selfies.

She made an impact on Bollywood with her debut film Kedarnath. However, the actor became a household name after her film Simmba. In some of Sara Ali Khan’s old pictures, she can be seen smiling at her fans who ask for a quick selfie. She is seen posing with them and clicking the pictures happily. Check out some of Sara Ali Khan’s photos with her fans.

Sara Ali Khan’s photos with her fans

Sara Ali Khan is busy talking on the phone when a fan asks for a selfie. The actor still manages to smile brightly at the lens as the fan gets a picture with the actor. She wore a white coloured top and left her hair open in the picture.

The Kedarnath actor looks stunning as she clicks a selfie with a huge crowd. Sara wore a shimmering outfit and had her hair styled in a simple yet glamorous way. She smiled brightly at the lens as she clicks the picture.

During the premiere of Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan met a few of her fans. The fans gave Sara some cards and goodies to show their love and appreciation towards her. Sara Ali Khan beamed with joy and even gave a hug to one of her fans. Sara wore a beautiful all-white salwar kurta and paired it with some heavy earrings and a black coloured bindi.

During New Year’s 2020, Sara Ali Khan visited the Maldives for an exotic vacation. It has been reported that these pictures were clicked on the Maldives airport with some of the flying crew. Sara Ali Khan is seen flashing her million-dollar smile as she gets clicked with her fans.

Sara Ali Khan looked like a vision to behold as she gets clicked with a fan while sitting in a car. Sara wore a white coloured semi-traditional attire and sported a no-makeup look in the picture. She had her hair open, which were pulled to a side in the picture. Sara’s fan stood outside the window of her car and clicked a sweet selfie with her.

