Sara Ali Khan Shows 'Spider-Man Bridge' To Fans In A Throwback Post, Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan’s trailer of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal has been making a lot of noise. Just after the trailer was unveiled, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan won hearts with their latest song from their film titled Shayad.

Sara also shared an adorable boomerang video with co-star Kartik Aaryan, while promoting the same. On Thursday, Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback video from her trip to New York sharing funny anecdotes with fans.

Sara Ali Khan’s adventurous side is quite evident in this throwback video

Sara Ali Khan, on January 23, shared a throwback video from her recent trip to New York. In it, Sara can be seen exploring some hidden places with her friends. In the video, she says ‘welcome to the walk with Sara’.

Talking about a famous rock, Sara said that Amy Adams who plays the role of Cinderella in the 2007 film Enchanted climbs on the same rock and admires the beautiful surrounding. Sara sportingly sits on the rock and reveals that the adjacent bridge on the other end was the one where the shooting of Spider-Man took place. She jokingly added that you can also question your loved one if or not he/she wants to get married to you on this bridge. Check out Sara Ali Khan's video:

Valentine’s day 2020 is reserved for Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The film is a reprised version of the 2009 film with the same name. After all the hype about the film, fans have shared their excitement to watch the rumoured couple on screen together.

Here's what fans have to say about Kartik and Sara

