Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim, & Other Sibling Celebs Who Are NOT Splitting Images Of Each Other

The Bollywood industry is one big family. Some people from this family are actual siblings and share a blood bond. Let's check out a few Bollywood sibling duos who are a family but do not look alike.

Sibling celebs who are not spitting images of each other

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Sara Ali Khan

Ibrahim & Sara are the children of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. While Sara Ali Khan has already made her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath in 2018, Ibrahim is still pursuing his studies. Ibrahim is a spitting image of his father and Sara looks like a young version of her mother. The brother-sister duo shares an amazing bond.

Hrithik Roshan & Sunaina Roshan

The Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan needs no introduction. The Krrish star has an elder sister named Sunaina Roshan. While Hrithik is a celebrated actor and superstar, Sunaina is a socialite and blogger. According to reports, the siblings do not share a healthy relationship.

Abhishek Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Abhishek and Shweta are the children of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Shweta is the older among the two and is married to Nikhil Nanda whereas Abhishek is happily married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While Abhishek pursued a career in acting, Sweta is an author, journalist and former model.

Tiger Shroff & Krishna Shroff

Tiger and Krishna are Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's children. While Tiger is a talented actor and has acquired many fans with his work, Krishna has shown no interest in joining Bollywood. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast, basketball coach and aspires to become a director. She has worked in the 2015 documentary movie Black Sheep along with her mentor, Indian-British documentary maker Reshal Shah Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor

Karisma and Kareena have successfully ruled the Hindi film industry in their respective times. The two sisters the daughters of Randhir Kapoor and wife Babita Kapoor. Karisma was easily one of the most bankable stars of the late 90s and Kareena was no less. While Karishma is currently on a break from movies, her fans her eagerly waiting for her comeback. Kareena continues to do wonders in the industry.

