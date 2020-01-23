Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For January 22: Aman Confirms His Link With The Baby

The episode starts with Aman trying to explain himself to Roshni about the whole Aliya scene. Roshini, however, says that she is not interested in whatever happened in his past. She tells him that she is still doubtful about the father's identity.

According to her, the child is not his. She asks him to get a test done on the child. Aman agrees to this.

Aman convinces Aliya for the test by telling her that the test is not being done because he or anyone doubts her, but is being done for the sake of his family. Aliya does not refuse to do the test.

While Aman talks to Aliya, Roshini notices that he has placed his arm on her shoulder. This does not go down well with Roshini as she has forbidden from touching Aman until the effect of the poison wears off.

In the evening, Roshini gets disturbed when she sees Aliya dressed as a bride from a certain distance. She goes to check on her and finds her putting the baby to sleep. Roshini gets caught there and is asked why she is there.

Roshini says she had just come in to check if Aliya needs any kind of help. The next morning, Aman makes the big revelation in front of his family that the baby is legitimately the biological son of Aliya and Aman.

Parveen, on the other hand, is trying to get the ring from Rubina. Rubina asks the jinn for help. The jinn cannot help her unless she gets her powers back. She only gets it back if she sacrifices a blood relative.

The jinn decides that she will sacrifice Aman's child. As a part of this plan, she wants Aliya and the baby to stay in the house and also convinces Roshini for the same.

Aman is disturbed about the whole situation that has occurred. He believes that he has a responsibility towards the upbringing of the child. Roshini is not happy looking at this and decides to excuse herself after a point.

Aman notices her and decides to console her as he understands what she is going through. Roshini tells him that she does not feel right about the whole Aliya situation. She tells him something is off.

