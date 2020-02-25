Sara Ali Khan's Picture With Punit Malhotra Hints A New Film In The Pipeline?

Sara Ali Khan is just three films old in the industry and already has a massive fan following. Right from her debut film Kedarnath to her recently released movie Love Aaj Kal, she is many fans' favourite. The actor has set a benchmark in Bollywood with her impressive roles and amicable way of bonding with co-stars and fellow friends. Only recently, a picture of Sara Ali Khan with Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra went viral.

Sara Ali Khan bonds with filmmaker Punit Malhotra

On Monday night, filmmaker Punit Malhotra took to his Instagram and shared a picture with the Simmba star Sara Ali Khan. Calling Sara gorgeous, Punit also said that she has found yet another fan in none other than Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra.

In the picture, Sara can be seen wearing a casual floral dress, leaving her hair open. Punit, on the other hand, has donned a casual in his grey tee along with blue denim. Take a look at their photograph:

Interestingly, Punit, in the caption, has tagged the Dharma 2.0 official page on Instagram. This just hinted fans that Sara Ali Khan and Punit Malhotra might team up for a new project in the industry. For the ones who are unaware, Punit launched Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Student Of The Year 2. The movie received a warm welcome at the box office, while it received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

Sara Ali Khan on the work front

The actor last graced the silver screen with Kartik Aaryan, in Imtiaz Ali's Valentine release titled Love Aaj Kal. She is now gearing up for Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan which is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is also roped in to play a dual role in Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

(Image courtesy: Punit Malhotra Instagram)

