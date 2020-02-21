Sara Ali Khan Opts For Some Click-time In Goa As She Wraps 'Coolie No.1' Shoot

Sara Ali Khan recently made headlines as the big news of her playing a dual role in Atrangi Re. Sara, who has two films lined up in her kitty, is reportedly now in Goa, shooting for her another upcoming film Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. She is an all-time active member of social media and does not fail to impress her fans with her regular updates. On Thursday night, she took to her Instagram and treated her fans with some stunning pictures in Goa.

Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous pictures on the beach

Sara Ali Khan's photos and videos from the sets of the film in Goa have been doing rounds on the internet now.

Sara did not fail to share her photoshoot pictures with fans. Donning a floral bralette with a dupatta over it, she looks stunning. Sara is also seen leaving her hair open as she posed in a poised manner.

Sara Ali Khan also shared a wrap-up video on her Instagram story. The Love Aaj Kal star, along with her cast and crew is seen bidding adieu in the clip. Take a look.

According to the reports, Sara’s character in Coolie No.1 hails from Goa and the team will be filming for some important scenes which are integral to the narrative. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No.1 is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer with the same title. The remake will mark the director's 45th film in Bollywood. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever amongst others. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram)

