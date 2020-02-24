Sara Ali Khan's Brother Ibrahim And Other B'town Siblings Who Are Yet To Make A Debut

Lately, Bollywood has been witnessing many new and fresh faces in the industry. There are also many young sibling pairs who have been making the headlines in Bollywood recently. From the Khan brothers (Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz) to the Khurrana brothers (Aayushmann and Aparshakti), the siblings have done some extraordinary work in the cinema industry, and done very well for themselves. Here are the siblings who are yet to make a Bollywood debut. Read ahead:

Siblings who are yet to make a Bollywood debut

Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan has a long way to go before he decides to follow his elder sister’s footsteps and enter the film industry. Ibrahim, who was studying abroad for a while now, never came into limelight. However, ever since Sara Ali Khan has become one of the top Bollywood actors, Ibrahim too, has become a huge internet sensation. The siblings post adorable pictures of themselves together, vacationing abroad or relaxing at home, that makes fans drool. The audience is very keenly waiting for Ibrahim to make his Bollywood debut soon.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the darling daughters of Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak (2018), alongside Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. Now, all eyes are on her baby sister, Khushi. The star kid has always kept her career plans under wraps. However, during an interview with a leading entertainment daily, she confirmed that she would love to be part of Bollywood. Khushi also added that whenever she will make a debut, it will happen with a Karan Johar film. Often Janhvi has spoken about Khushi's career choices and had reportedly said that even Khushi wants to be an actress. Janhvi also added that Khushi will figure out what she wants to do next after she comes back from abroad after finishing her studies.

Sooraj Pancholi and Sana Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi is the son of the famous Indian actor and producer, Aditya Pancholi. He made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Hero (2015), alongside debutant Athiya Shetty. He has an elder sister, Sana Pancholi, who is a film school graduate from Los Angeles. Sana also owns a fine-dine restaurant in Goa. The over-achiever does have the looks to make a mark in Bollywood, and fans are waiting for her to step into the industry.

