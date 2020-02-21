Sara Ali Khan Enjoys 'fam-jam' & 'sun-tan' In Goa Post Wrap For 'Coolie No.1', See Pics

Sara Ali Khan set the mood for the weekend with photos and updates from her mini-vacay in goa along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Sara shared a quirky photograph of herself with Ibrahim and another one with the trio in one frame. She had been chilling with her family in Goa after the shoot wrap of her upcoming comedy entertainer film Coolie No.1. Earlier on Friday, she shared photos with quirky and rhyming captions that read "Fam-Jam" and "Sun-Tan" as she welcomed the weekend at Goa.

Take a look:

Read | Sara Ali Khan breaks silence over 'Love Aaj Kal' criticism, says 'Let's move on'

Sara Ali Khan had previously mesmerised her fans and social media followers from vibrant pictures from her New Year getaway to the Maldives along with her family. Her recent pictures from Goa have also been liked by her fans as she is seen soaking in the sun dishing out major vacation goals.

Read | Sara Ali Khan calls herself 'disciplined' compared to most double parents families

Read | Sara Ali Khan is setting the Friday mood in stylish swimwear at the beach; see picture

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

The 24-year-old actor featured last in Jab We Met fame director Imtiaz Ali's film Love Aaj Kal along with actors Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and newcomer Arushi Sharma. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in the David Dhawan directorial Coolie No.1 which is a remake of the older Govinda starrer film of the same name. Coolie No. 1 also features actor Varun Dhawan and is slated for release in theatres on May 1, 2020.

Sara Ali Khan has also signed Tanu Weds Manu fame Aanand L Rai's next film titled Atrangi Re along with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The actor will reportedly play a double role in the film

Read | Sara Ali Khan's educational qualification leaves people baffled, here's why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.