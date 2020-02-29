Sara Ali Khan's Best Songs From 'Simmba' That Were Loved By The Audience

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising stars of Bollywood. Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath. After that, she starred opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. The Rohit Shetty directed film was loved by the audience, not just for its plot, but the songs as well. The songs of the movie have been loved by the audiences, for its variety - right from the soulful song called Tere Bin sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to the remake of a '90s song Aankh Maarey.

Sara Ali Khan's songs from the movie Simmba

Aankh Maarey

This song was sung by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh and Kumar Sanu for the film. This is a remake of the original song from the 1996 Arshad Warsi film Tere Mere Sapne and was sung by Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy and was composed by Viju Shah.

This song was reproduced by Tanishk Bagchi and the song was picturised on mostly Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan but also had multiple cameo appearances including that of Arshad Warsi himself. Check out the song here.

Tere Bin

Tere Bin was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Asees Kaur in the film Simmba. The song was originally sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's uncle, the legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The song featured the two actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the video. Check out the song here.

Mera Wala Dance

This song in the movie was sung by Neha Kakkar and Nakash Aziz. The song was picturised on Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the movie and was very loved by the audience because of the hook steps and party background. Check out the entire song below.

