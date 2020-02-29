Priyanka Chopra Took Mumbai Local Train To Reach Sets Of 'Kaminey', Read For More Trivia

Priyanka Chopra's popularity has soared globally. She has made a name for herself in the Hollywood industry with the show Quantico and with movies like Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake, etc. But before making an impact in Hollywood, she was one of the most loved leading ladies in Bollywood and impressed audiences with films. One of her most impressive films was Kaminey. Read on to know more about trivia facts of Priyanka Chopra from Kaminey.

Priyanka Chopra's trivia from the movie Kaminey

Kaminey was a 2009 film directed by the very talented Vishal Bhardwaj. The film starred the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Amole Gupte, Chandan Roy Sanyal, etc in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around two identical twin brothers who thrived to leave behind their miserable lives and build something valuable and proper. But they are dragged deep into the world of corruption while trying to achieve this goal. The movie was really appreciated by the audiences.

Here is some trivia about Priyanka Chopra's role in the movie as per many entertainment reports

Initially, Priyanka Chopra was reluctant to kiss in the film. So she asked the director to shoot the entire scene without the kiss first. Shahid Kapoor was also a usual gentleman as he said he will wait till she gets comfortable. Eventually, the kissing scene happened and the scene received huge appreciation.

Priyanka Chopra portrayed the role of a very loud Maharashtrian girl who imposed her will on the others. The director wanted to get the best from her so he made sure her voice was heard from far and wide. It was really difficult for her to keep shooting for the film as Vishal Bhardwaj made her scream on top of her voice during shootings.

Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor met with an accident during the shoot back in 2008 in a place in Pune. They were shooting a scene where both had to ride a bike together. But due to wet roads, their bike slipped and landed on them. This could have been a really bad accident but luckily no one got seriously hurt.

While shooting for Kaminey, Priyanka Chopra once took the local train to travel from Goregaon to Churchgate. She had to attend an award ceremony at Nariman Point post-shoot. But knowing the traffic conditions of the city she thought it would be wiser to travel via local.

