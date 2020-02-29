Priyanka Chopra Took Mumbai Local Train To Reach Sets Of 'Kaminey', Read For More Trivia

Priyanka Chopra's popularity has soared globally. She has made a name for herself in the Hollywood industry with the show Quantico and with movies like Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake, etc. But before making an impact in Hollywood, she was one of the most loved leading ladies in Bollywood and impressed audiences with films. One of her most impressive films was Kaminey. Read on to know more about trivia facts of Priyanka Chopra from Kaminey.
Kaminey was a 2009 film directed by the very talented Vishal Bhardwaj. The film starred the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Amole Gupte, Chandan Roy Sanyal, etc in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around two identical twin brothers who thrived to leave behind their miserable lives and build something valuable and proper. But they are dragged deep into the world of corruption while trying to achieve this goal. The movie was really appreciated by the audiences.
