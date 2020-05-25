Sara Ali Khan's movies have focused on elements of action, comedy, romance, and more in order to draw the attention of the masses. Sara Ali Khan's movies include Simmba, Kedarnath, and Love Aaj Kal. Sara Ali Khan's movies along with it's peppy and heart-touching tracks have connected with many fans. Sara Ali Khan's songs include Mera Wala Dance, Aankh Marey, Haan Main Galat, Qaafirana, and many more. Listed below are some of Sara Ali Khan's songs that make for the perfect playlist during a workout.

Sara Ali Khan's songs that make for the perfect workout playlist

Mera Wala Dance

This is one of Sara Ali Khan's most popular and peppy songs. The song not only has a great beat to it but also witnesses Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn set the stage on fire. The song's lyrics and Sara's costumes are another addition to its popularity. Sara and Ranveer's chemistry on the hit track and the film is another great reason to watch the video. This song is peppy and filled with energy, now that is exactly what is needed to get the workout started. Some of the quirky lyrics from the song are penned below.

"मेरे इशारे पे

तक धिना धिन नाचा जो

Twitter पे trend हो गया

हे नासिक के ढोल पे

धन धना धन नाचा तो

सब का the end हो गया"

Aankh Marey

Any sort of workout is incomplete without this epic song of Sara Ali Khan. The song has a charm of its own and with Ranveer Singh's charm added to it, the song is one that is unmissable. The lyrics and the beat of this song are simply on point. Sara Ali Khan's clean and neat moves too make the song a must-watch. Some of the quirky lyrics from the song are penned below.

"Oh god, one more remix

हो, दिल धड़काए (हे-हे-हे-हे)

अरे, सीटी बजाए (हे-हे-हे-हे)

हाए, दिल धड़काए, सीटी बजाए"

Haan Main Galat

This is another great song of Sara Ali Khan from the film, Love Aaj Kal. The film may not have touched the hearts of many but this great song sure did. The song's quirky beats make it a perfect party and workout song. Apart from the lyrics that are on point, Sara and Kartik Aaryan's steamy chemistry is another one that has gotten fans by a storm. Some of the quirky lyrics from the song are penned below.

"हाँ, मैं ग़लत

ग़लत मेरी बातें, ग़लती से ही दुनिया बनी

पूरा सही कोई नहीं है, ले-ले मेरी चेतावनी

दिल में जो आए

(हो-हो-हो) आज हो जाए

(हो-हो-हो) दिल में जो आए

(हो-हो-हो) आज हो जाए

आ, stage लगा है, बड़ी जगह है

Do it with a twist"

