Ranveer Singh Shares BTS Video Of His Power-packed Version Of 'Mera Wala Dance' | WATCH

Ranveer Singh is a very popular face in the Indian film industry and has a huge fan following on Social media handles. The actor was last seen in a drama romance film, Gully Boy. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle where he shared with his fans a glimpse of what he is going to do in an award function which will telecast soon.

Ranveer Singh gives us a glimpse of 'his version of a dance'

The actor has shared a power-packed video where he can be seen in full energy dancing and preparing for his performance. It is a behind the scene video which starts with Ranveer getting out of his car and taking selfies with a fan then interacting with fellow stars and crew team members. The actor can also be seen practising for his performances and beating drums with full energy and the change of his outfits throughout the videos has also caught the eyes of his fans. The video also witnesses the actor performing his signature moves from his famous movie songs like Padmavat, Ram-Leela and many more. The actor can be heard saying in the end that he would be presenting to the audience “Mera wala dance” translating to his version of the dance.

The actor recently performed at an award function which was closed for public and media following the outbreak of Coronavirus. The function took place in the presence of a closed group of the audience which sufficed the Bollywood fraternity. Other Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon and Ayushman too were seen shaking a leg on stage at the event. Here are photos and snippets from their Instagram handles.

