Sara Ali Khan Returns To The Bay After Painting The Town Red In New York

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan was recently papped at the Mumbai Airport, returning from New York, where she seemingly had a gala time with her girl gang. She was dressed in a white crop top and black track pants. The actor accompanied the sporty look with a printed dupatta and a pink coloured backpack. Here is the airport look of Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan back in Mumbai after vacationing in New York

(Source: Viral Bhayani's Instagram)

Details of Sara Ali Khan's vacation from New York

Sara Ali Khan and her gal pals jetted-off to New York a few days ago. Ever since then, she has been posting pictures of herself and her gang on her Instagram. Here are some pictures posted by Sara Ali Khan from her vacation.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movies

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled movie. The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead is reportedly slated to release on Valentine's Day 2020. Other than Imitaz's film, Sara also has David Dhawan's Coolie No.1, an official remake of the Govinda's hit movie of the same name.



