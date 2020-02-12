Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Pic With Saif Ali Khan And Amrita Singh Is Too Cute To Miss

Actor Sara Ali Khan is known to be one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and also behind the silver screen. And as seen in Sara’s Instagram post, she loves sharing her throwback picture and also keeps updating fans about her life through her social media handle. And this time was no different either.

Netizens went ‘Aww’ seeing a throwback picture of baby Sara Ali Khan with parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. This throwback photo of Sara with her parents is too cute to miss.

The picture shows Sara Ali Khan in a light blue frock adorably holding her mother, Amrita Singh’s hand. Amrita Singh looks beautiful in an all-white ensemble, she paired the look with stylish sunglasses and her hair tied into a ponytail. Saif Ali Khan looks handsome in a white long sleeves kurta and blue jeans. The three were all smiles for the camera while they were posing in a garden scenery behind them. Check out the adorable photo here.

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan share a great bond with each other. In a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her relationship with her father on Koffee With Karan before. Sara had earlier said that she is daddy’s little girl. She also revealed that Saif has had a huge influence on her and over the years they have got closer as time has passed by.

She also revealed that they bonded a lot during her college years as they both were inclined towards academics. And now that Sara is in the same profession as Saif, that is another factor that strengthened the father-daughter bond.

And Sara Ali Khan recently went on a trip with her mother and brother where they were seen enjoying and having fun. Sara Ali Khan has also posted pictures where she is seen having lunch with her mother. And many times, Sara has also mentioned that they are very close to each other.

Image courtesy: Bollywood access Instagram

