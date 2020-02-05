Sara Ali Khan Reveals That Her Fitness Journey Was 'slow' But 'steady'

Sara Ali Khan is a Bollywood actor who has created an irreplaceable place for herself in the film industry. Her quirky and carefree attitude is adored by her fans. The actor has a huge fan following and is very active on social media. Amidst her film promotions for her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen attending a youth summit at Bangalore.

Sara Ali Khan fitness journey

Sara Ali Khan at the youth summit was seen telling people about her inspiring weight loss journey. While interacting with the listeners, Sara was heard saying that she remembers the day when she told everyone around her that she would hit the gym and start her journey for weight loss. Adding further, Sara told everyone that her journey to achieve what she is today was not easy. The first day she went to a gym, she could do only 3 crunches with a weighted ball in her hand. Sara revealed that she could not do more because she was heavy and she was not fit. Sara even told her listeners that on her first day, after having failed to do more crunches, she went home and became doubtful if she could do it.

But that was not it for Sara, as revealed by her in the Summit. Sara later told everyone that despite failing the first day, amidst all the doubts, she got out of bed the next day and hit the gym again. Each day she would do one more crunch than the previous day. Sara Ali Khan said that though her progress was slow then, today she can challenge anyone. She further added that she does a lot of abs workouts.

Sara Ali Khan's journey

The actor has, on many platforms, admitted that she used to be overweight before she entered the film industry. In fact, very recently she had even shared a video on Instagram of herself before she had lost weight. Watch the video below.

Picture Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

