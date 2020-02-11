Sara Ali Khan Reveals Checking Out Deepika Padukone's Greenroom On 'Love Aaj Kal' sets 

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is all set to hit the theatres on February 14th. The trailer of the movie released a few weeks ago and has managed to intrigue the fans. The movie is a remake of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal which released in 2009. Recently, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her experience of shooting for the upcoming film and recalled some moments from when she used to visit the sets of Love Aaj Kal (2009).

Read |Sara Ali Khan's Goofy Videos Give A Sneak-peek Of Her Funny Personality

Read | Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Show Their Goofy Side In This Hilarious Viral Video | WATCH

Sara Ali Khan tells stories from Love Aaj Kal (2009) sets

For those unversed, Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and would be playing the lead role in the remake of the movie her father once received critical acclaim for. As the movie is inching closer to its release date, Sara is busy promoting the film.

She was recently featured in an interview with a popular movie critic. Sara Ali Khan revealed how she used to visit the sets of Love Aaj Kal (2009) and be awed by Deepika Padukone. She remembers enjoying getting to check out Deepika Padukone's makeup items. She added that obviously at that time she was completely unaware that one day she would land up in Deepika's shoes.

Read | Sara Ali Khan’s Version Of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Is All About ‘Sara Ka Sara Khana Sara Ka’; Watch

Sara Ali Khan revealed that she remembers how she used to pick up Deepika's makeup products and play around with them. She particularly remembered how she used to pick and see lip glosses and lipsticks. Sara added that now she feels that she should have been taking notes from the diva about acting. Sara later added that she was joking about the notes, but like any girl, she was inquisitive about makeup and fashion.

(Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Read | Kartik Aaryan Feeds A 'Kaafi Dubli' Sara Ali Khan, Receives Full Marks From Netizens

Read | Kartik Aaryan Shows Motherly Care For Sara Ali Khan, Says 'Kaafi Dubli Ho Gayi Ho'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.