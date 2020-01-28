Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Video Will Stun You, Fans Call The Transformation Unbelievable

Sara Ali Khan's body transformation from a 96-kilo girl to a super fit leading actress hasn't been an easy journey. The actress has spoken quite frequently about the same and has shared multiple pictures from her past that has left many inspired. In yet another instance, Sara decided to share a video from her past and it will definitely leave you stunned.

With a background song playing, "Ye sir jo tera chakraaye", Sara is seen sitting in an aircraft with some friends recording them sleeping next to her. Looking super cute and adorable, Sara captioned the video in a quirky way and wrote: "Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara." From calling her a role model, inspiration to praising her "expressive" talent, fans couldn't believe at Sara's transformation.

Sara on her weight loss

On Koffee with Karan, Sara Ali Khan revealed, "I was 96 kgs. 'It will be almost rude to call you fat,' is what you (Saif) said. Actually, I had PCOD. I still do. And, because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did. Because of that, there was also like a hormone problem. Of course, I used to eat a lot. I did have a good time. I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional."

Has the industry changed and are the accepting women of different shapes? To this Sara said, "Of course, in many ways we as an industry are progressing and accepting. But having said that, it’s not just about being accepted, it’s also a personal thing. It’s not like I aspire to have a size zero figure, it’s not gonna happen and I’m okay with that. But you don’t have to be 96 kgs either. Apart from just acting, it’s not a healthier way to live. I was really large and for no reason. It messes up your hormones, your health – mentally, physically emotionally. It’s just a bad place to be.”

