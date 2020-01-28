Kartik Aaryan Lifts Sara Ali Khan In His Arms In THIS Adorable Pose During Promotions

Ever since the trailer of the Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal dropped on the internet, fans have not stopped gushing about the heated chemistry that the two actors share. Kartik and Sara have currently engrossed themselves in a line-up of promotions for their film. Recently the two even visited the sets of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 11 to promote Love Aaj Kal.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal And Other Films That Will Release And Clash In February

Kartik Aaryan lifts Sara Ali Khan

In their latest outing during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan visited the sets of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 11. When they stepped out of the vanity van, the Love Aaj Kal stars posed for the shutterbugs. They stole away all the attention by staring into each other’s eyes and adorably posing for the cameras. Kartik Aaryan even went ahead and picked up his leading lady in his arms.

Check out the picture here:

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Unveils His 'other Half' In 'Love Aaj Kal' With A Still, See Picture

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in jeans and a t-shirt look. He paired the outfit with an uber-stylish print jacket. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan stunned the fashion police in an embellished pink salwar kameez.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' Features The 'Twist' Song; See Comparison

The first song, Shayad, from Love Aaj Kal, was recently released by the makers and fans have been loving the song ever since. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is a sequel to the 2009 hit film of the same name. Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020.

ALSO READ | Love Aaj Kal's Latest Song 'Shayad' In Arijit Singh's Soulful Voice Is Out Now!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.