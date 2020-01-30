The Debate
Sara Ali Khan's Response To Kartik Aaryan's 'not Ready For Marriage' Remark Is Unmissable

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan are busy promoting their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The actors' lovely banter in a recent event will surely win hearts

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
sara ali khan

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan seems to be busy promoting her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. Recently, the popular Bollywood stars recently graced the sets of Sony TV's Indian Idol 11, where the two had a gala time. In a fun task with Kartik and Sara, the former revealed that he is not ready for marriage this early in life. Interestingly, Sara had a witty reply to Kartik Aaryan's marriage remark. Find out more here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan's witty reply to Kartik Aaryan's "not ready for marriage" comment 

According to a media report, Sara Ali Khan had a quirky reply to Kartik Aaryan's "not ready for marriage" remark. She funnily teased Kartik Aaryan saying, "You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?". Besides the fun games, the online report also reveals that the Love Aaj Kal actors danced to some of the performances of the Indian Idol 11 contestants. 

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is awaiting the release of David Dhawan's Coolie No.1. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, is the remake of the 1995 Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer. The David Dhawan directorial is slated to hit the marquee on May 1, 2020. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Meanwhile, Sara's Love Aaj Kal co-star is busy shooting for Colin D' Cunha's Dostana 2. The movie, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the lead, is the second installment of the 2008 film of the same name. Besides that, Kartik Aaryan has a few more movies in his kitty. 

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

