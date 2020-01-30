Sara Ali Khan's Response To Kartik Aaryan's 'not Ready For Marriage' Remark Is Unmissable

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan seems to be busy promoting her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. Recently, the popular Bollywood stars recently graced the sets of Sony TV's Indian Idol 11, where the two had a gala time. In a fun task with Kartik and Sara, the former revealed that he is not ready for marriage this early in life. Interestingly, Sara had a witty reply to Kartik Aaryan's marriage remark. Find out more here.

Sara Ali Khan's witty reply to Kartik Aaryan's "not ready for marriage" comment

According to a media report, Sara Ali Khan had a quirky reply to Kartik Aaryan's "not ready for marriage" remark. She funnily teased Kartik Aaryan saying, "You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?". Besides the fun games, the online report also reveals that the Love Aaj Kal actors danced to some of the performances of the Indian Idol 11 contestants.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is awaiting the release of David Dhawan's Coolie No.1. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, is the remake of the 1995 Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer. The David Dhawan directorial is slated to hit the marquee on May 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, Sara's Love Aaj Kal co-star is busy shooting for Colin D' Cunha's Dostana 2. The movie, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the lead, is the second installment of the 2008 film of the same name. Besides that, Kartik Aaryan has a few more movies in his kitty.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

