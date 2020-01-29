Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan's 'Haan Main Galat' Is Out; Fans Hail Sartik's 'chemistry'

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all set to share the screen space for the very first time in the upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. The trailer of the movie released a couple of days back and it has received a mixed reaction from the fans. Now the audiences are eagerly waiting to witness Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's chemistry on the silver screen. The fans will get to see their favourite duo on-screen on February 14, 2020.

Love Aaj Kal's first song Shayad has already hit all the right chords with fans. The filmmakers have now launched a party-number tilted Haan Main Galat today. After treating the fans with a romantic track Shayad, the makers have dropped a peppy number from the film Haan Main Galat. The song features Kartik Aaryan (Veer/Raghu), Sara Ali Khan (Zoe) and Arushi Sharma (Leena).

The song retains the hook tune from the song Twist that released in 2009 as part of the Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer. Fans are grooving to this latest number and the 'Twist' is certainly adding to the charm. Soon after its release, the song has received a lot of love from the fans and they are liking the party vibe of the song.

Watch the song here:

Check out fans reactions here:

@ipritamofficial : "We wanted something light and exciting but also something that stays with you, something that captures the essence of the film. #HaanMainGalat is a song you would dance to but also remember." — ArijitSingh_FC7 (@ArijitSingh_FC7) January 29, 2020

