Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Latest 'Love Aaj Kal' Song, 'Haan Main Galat' Is Out

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set for the Valentines Day release of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2. It is being called as a ‘spiritual remake’ of the original Love Aaj Kal, which featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The actors are promoting the film through their social media handles and the film makers are releasing the Love Aaj Kal songs one after another to keep the fans hooked. Read on to more about the recent song release of the film.

READ | James Corden's Top Three Carpool Karaoke Videos With Some Of The Best Musical Artists



Love Aaj Kal 2 new song released: Haan Main Galat

The official YouTube channel of Sony Music India released a new song from the upcoming romance drama Love Aaj Kal. The song is titled Haan Mai Galat, and features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. It also features Arushi Sharma. The song has a piece of music from the original music of the first Love Aaj Kal.

The new song Haan Main Galat tells the story of the leads. According to the song, the male lead is 'galat' meaning wrong, but the world is wrong too. It tells the viewers to own up to their mistakes. Haan Mai Galat was released on January 28, 2020. The song has garnered over 4 lakh views within a day of its release. Here is the link to the song:

READ | Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Panday' First-look Gets Fans Hyped; Check Reactions



The music of the song is composed by Pritam, whereas the voice to the song is given by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. The lyrics of Haan Main Galat are penned by award-winning artist Irshad Kamil. All the songs of the film are produced by Sony Music India.

READ | Tom Hiddleston Shares BTS Prep Clip For 'Loki'; Fans React To The Video

For the unversed, the original Love Aaj Kal featured Saif Ali Khan, who is Sara Ali Khan's father. Love Aaj Kal 2 songs have been the talk of the town since their release. Earlier, the filmmakers of Love Aaj Kal had released Yeh Dooriyan, a remake of the original song, Twist song, and Shayad. Fans are eagerly waiting for more music releases from Love Aaj Kal 2.

READ | Hailey Baldwin's Boyfriends From The Past, Check Out Who The Model Dated

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.