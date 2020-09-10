Satish Shah's Dog Passes Away; 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Actor Says 'lost Part Of My Heart'

On September 8, Bollywood and television actor Satish Shah took to his Twitter handle and expressed grief over his pet dog Dotsey's demise. While sharing a picture of his pet dog, Satish wrote a small caption. The caption read, "Lost part of my heart today. RIP. Dotsey", along with two crying emoticons. Scroll down to take a look.

Satish Shah's dog Dotsey passes away:

Lost part of my heart today. RIP. Dotsey..ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ pic.twitter.com/JNXlZshHZw — satish shah (@sats45) September 8, 2020

On the other side, many of his followers and Twitter users extended condolence. A follower wrote, "It's very heart breaking to see your loved ones go away in person . But the memories are so strong , we can feel living with them each moment .Dotsey will always be with you Satish Sir" while another asserted, "My heart goes out to you buddy. May the lord give you and Madhu strength to overcome this loss". Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with 'Om Shanti' and 'RIP'.

A peek into Satish Shah's Twitter

Although the actor is not an active social media user, his Twitter feed has numerous re-tweets. Apart from re-sharing tweets, he has often expressed his opinion on various on-going debates. Meanwhile, he recently made headlines when he revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 last month. In a brief tweet, he thanked the medical staff for "restoring" his health back to normal.

#Lilawatihospital can’t thank the angels in there enough for restoring my health back to normal. God bless u all. — satish shah (@sats45) August 9, 2020

On the other side, while talking to PTI, the Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi actor told, "I am absolutely well now. As per protocol, I have to quarantine myself till August 11. I had developed fever which I suppressed by taking medicines. But then I was asked to get myself tested and the result turned out to be positive. I got admitted into the hospital immediately. I would advise everyone to do that because they monitor you round-the-clock and you can avoid complications. There's nothing to be afraid of".

Satish Shah's projects

The 69-year-old actor's career spans over four decades across TV and films. He is best known for his performances in films like Kundan Shah's Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sooraj Barjatya''s family dramas Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Farah Khan's action-comedy Main Hoon Na. He was last seen in the second season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which was premiered on streaming giant Hotstar.

