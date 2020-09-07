'Hum Saath Saath Hain' Full Movie: Where And How To Watch This Salman Khan Starrer?

Hum Saath Saath Hain is an iconic film of the 90s directed by Sooraj Barjatya. This movie has set the benchmark for all family drama based movies of Bollywood. Hum Saath Saath Hain is a multi- starrer movie and has a huge cast.

Released in the year 1999, Hum Saath Saath Hain still holds a special place in every movie buff's heart. From laughter to tears and marriages to festivals, the movie name translates as we stand united has it all. Here are different ways of how you can watch the movie.

'Hum Saath Saath Hain' movie streaming

You can find Hum Saath Saath Hain streaming on Netflix. The duration of the movie is of 2h 56m and is available with subtitles. Hum Saath Saath Hain is also streaming on Amazon Prime. The total duration of the movie is of 176mins. Hum Saath Saath Hain is also available for download on Hungama.com and airtelxstream.in. If you wish to watch it online, Hum Saath Saath Hain is also streaming on dailymotion.com and the duration of the film is of 2h 49m.

Hum Saath Saath Hain Cast

The cast includes Salman Khan as Prem Chaturvedi, Karisma Kapoor as Sapna Bajpai Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan as Vinod Chaturvedi, Tabu as Sadhna Sharma Chaturvedi, Sonali Bendre as Dr. Preeti Shukla Chaturvedi and Mohnish Behl as Vivek Chaturvedi.

The other cast members involved are Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, Ajit Vachhani, Himani Shivpuri, Satish Shah, Rajeev Verma, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Shammi and Shakti Kapoor. Hum Saath Saath Hai also features Huma Khan, Dilip Dhawan, Kunika, Jayshree T, Kalpana Iyer, Jatin Kanakia, Achyut Potdar, Zaki Mukaddam, Hardik Tanna and Zoya Afroz.

The plot of the movie revolves around three brothers and how they maintain their relationship during times of a family crisis. The story is considered to be a cult classic movie. It shows family values, relationships and ethics in day to day life. Hum Saath Saath Hain has received positive reviews following its release. It was acknowledged as the highest-grossing film of the year. It is also the first Bollywood film to be played in Canadian theatres.

